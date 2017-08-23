Wednesday – 8/23/17

Items from this morning’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Applicable quote from the Manheim Area Economic Development Corporation (MAEDC) president: “There’s an economic wave of development coming. We need to change our direction. Outside investors are looking to see where we’re heading (as a community).”

He also stated the “first step toward redefining MAEDC’s focus is to hire a consultant.”

Humor about consultants is well-established; the Institute of Management Consultants offers several, including the above cartoon.

Another news item from today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s POLICE LOG: “MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Joseph Francis Almeida, 26, of Columbia, was charged with hit and run, as well as numerous traffic offenses, following a rear-end crash Aug. 19 on Harrisburg Pike at North President Avenue. Almeida struck the rear of another vehicle and fled the scene before crashing into a garage door in Lancaster city, police said. Almeida’s driver’s license was found to be suspended.”

“The Great Tech Panic: Trolls Across America” – Wired.com

The rest of the world is logging on quickly. The US has only 8.3% of the total internet users. – Internet World Stats

“Seen a fake news story recently? You’re more likely to believe it next time” – Journalist’s Resource

This news is at the Columbia borough Website:

“Recycling Lottery Winner for the week of 8/14 thru 8/18/17 – 823 Blunston Street. Congratulations and Thank you for Recycling!”

“Pa. hate groups: some open, some hidden, some claim to be mislabeled” – PennLive

“At Rally, Trump Blames Media for Country’s Deepening Divisions” – The New York

Times

“Police disperse Trump protest crowd with pepper spray outside rally in Phoenix” – The Arizona Republic

Even the rats are fighting back – The New York Times

Removal? Not too sure that “removal” is enough for the guy in charge of the ships that crashed and killed US Navy personnel. How about a trial? Removal is too “golden parachute-like – when do we begin demanding accountability for those on the bridge? After all, folks on his watch killed more US sailors than the “declared foreign enemy” has recently.

Another print voice gone! – The New York Times