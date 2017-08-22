Tuesday – 8/22/17

It’s the same sickening news everyone saw during the years of Vietnam | Newsfeed headline today: “US-led strikes ‘kill 100 civilians’ in 48 hours. Women and children among the dead as a barrage of US-led coalition raids hit ISIL-held city.” – Al Jazeera

“Potato chip scraps could make cheaper biofuel” – The Conversation

The Mujahideen defeated a much superior military foe in a 10 year struggle.

History lessons are not learned, evidently, as the US leadership is upping the ante with a no-clue, no-exit game plan to extend the marathon war game in Afghanistan.

“Russia continues to be a major arms supplier to Kabul, although most of the weapons and equipment is being purchased with U.S. money.” – Institute for the Study of War

And so, despite this 2013 tweet, “It is time to get out of Afghanistan,” The POTUS has flip-flopped the national stance to go down the rabbit hole again.

Want to know more about War in Afghanistan? This realcleardefense.com article, “The Wages of War Without Strategy” is a long read, but a good one.

And this is a short, but poingnant article. It’s about totality, interaction and rationality: pull pin-throw grenade-run away! – Modern War Institute at West Point

“The victor, the spoils? Trump eyes Afghanistan’s elusive mineral riches” – Reuters

And the rich control those elected public servants who are forever beholding. | they follow the whims of the rich. An example, look at the comments following this Lancaster Online article: “180 jobs projected at Citygate Corporate Center on Fruitville Pike.”

One asks: “180 jobs! Hmmm. I wonder how many will simply be relocated from other existing locations? How many net jobs will this provide?”

Penn State football starts the season in the #6 slot and the first game is against mighty Akron? Meanwhile #1 ranked Alabama starts off with #3 Florida State. Uh-rah.