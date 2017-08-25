Long list of properties at the Sheriff Sales Site – only six in Columbia!

Curiously, this paid LEGAL NOTICE appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster – yet it is not posted FOR FREE at the borough website! Yet, this announcement is: Composting Workshop 9-9-17 -Lancaster County Solid Waste will be hosting a composting workshop at the Columbia Borough Yard Waste Facility on September 9, 2017. For more information click on Department and Services/Yard Waste.

“New DUI law increases penalties on first-time offenders” – WITF

“Man behind Park City charging station sees big potential for electric vehicle infrastructure – ‘electric vehicles will account for more than half of new car sales by 2040 … ‘” – Central Penn Business Journal

lovethispic.com

And now we know for sure … “Congressman Smucker meets with LNP Editorial Board” – “U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker continues to support President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda and has confidence in his ability to govern despite ‘distractions’ along the way.” – LNP – Always Lancaster.

While the elected public servant “has held six telephone town halls, where aides field questions from listeners and then Smucker answers.” These filtered events provide a safe haven from having to really listen to all the constituents he purportedly represents.

“The Worst (and Best) Places To Be Gay in America” – The New York Times Opinion Column