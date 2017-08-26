There’s a winner every week!

It’s, well, like having an elephant. Did you know about the baby elephant at the Pittsburgh Zoo? Here’s the Zoo’s daily Blog about her.

It’s great to have regular, ongoing communication!

What’s the latest news on the property at 255 North Third Street? Remember the property that “The Columbia Housing Steering Committee is working with the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership to provide affordable housing in the Historic North End.”

Last facebook update? Almost a year ago.

Last Website update? October, 2014.

Photo Source: The Telegraph

The games those “elected public servants” play with people’s lives’ for money! “Senators that Denied Aid For Prior Hurricane Victims Are Now Begging Trump For Relief.” – NewsCorpse

“The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is now accepting mini-grant applications from nonprofit organizations and municipalities along the 200-mile historic highway. They will be giving out a minimum of $10,000 (requiring a cash match) for projects that conserve important natural resources, celebrate cultural heritage and preservation, or create economic development through tourism.” – E-BLAST, HeritagePA

US Senator Toomey has federal grant information here.

Here we go again. Time for those inane, and mostly useless, winter prognosticators. It’s a page one LNP – Always Lancaster item.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac shows: “Annual Weather Summary: November 2017 to October 2018 – Winter will be warmer than normal, with above-normal precipitation and below-normal snowfall. The coldest periods will be in late December, early and mid-January, and early and mid-February. The snowiest periods will be in mid- to late November, early and mid- to late January, and mid-March. April and May will be rainier and cooler than normal. Summer will be hotter and slightly rainier than normal, with the hottest periods in early June, early July, and late August. September and October will be warmer and slightly drier than normal.”

Dr. Terry Madonna’s column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is about that generation known as “The Millennials.” He concludes the column with “What’s abundantly clear, however, is that some 80 million Millennials, as did the Baby Boomers before them, are becoming the new 800-pound gorilla in the room, soon to dominate American culture, politics and economics for a very long time. And like that proverbial formidable gorilla, they will ‘sit’ wherever they choose to sit, and the rest of us will learn to like it.”

This Atlantic magazine article, “Here Is When Each Generation Begins and Ends, According to Facts |We can all agree that Millennials are the worst. But what is a Millennial? A fight between The New York Times and Slate inspired us to try and figure that out”, tries to explain the above named generations.

A second community showing of THE VIETNAM WAR – an abbreviated screening about the series – is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29 at Fort Indiantown Gap.

One old white guy pardons another – a little help from my friend!

Endorsement of racism?