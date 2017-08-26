17512 Columbia

Public Forum: Alternative Funding Solutions to the Existing School Property Tax System

Senators Scott Martin and Ryan Aument will take a closer look at the property tax system in Lancaster County during a public forum next week. The meeting will offer a look at some of the potential changes, including the statewide elimination of property taxes, a property tax freeze for seniors, local options for school districts to either reduce or eliminate school property taxes, as well as property tax reassessment reform.

The forum is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30 at 7 p.m. at the Pequea Valley High School Auditorium, located at 4033 E. Newport Road in Kinzers. Various taxpayer advocacy groups and other stakeholders will be available to offer testimony, and members of the public are encouraged to participate in a question-and-answer period during the forum.

