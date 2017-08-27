Sunday – 8/27/17

Reverend Kenneth F. Lawrence obituary – LNP – Always Lancaster

All the neat ideas are not gone – Check out what can be done to build community spirit and activities for youth.

“Why this Philly-produced documentary may be the most important film you see this year” – Philly.com [NOTE: You can see the film for FREE next Thursday evening in Lancaster.

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. Ah, yes … the Bella Vista … with the longest violations list of the week.

York County’s Inspections –

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “MANHEIM: Alex Antonetti, 30, of Locust Street, Columbia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop Aug. 9 at Fruitville Pike and South Main Street, police said.”

Fortune tellers, weather forecasters and football predictions often are wrong!

This LNP – Always Lancaster‘s columnist’s football outlook for Columbia may be too: “7. Columbia. A new coach (hello, Bud Kyle) and a heftier roster (which will definitely help), but still some land mines for the Crimson Tide to dodge. We hope we’re wrong with this pick because we think Columbia is about to turn the corner. Give Kyle a year to do his thing, and check back on the Tide in 2018. Any success this season is gravy moving forward.”

Sound advice: “But those who suffered the most were people living the American dream on credit. We cannot afford to forget the lessons of the Great Recession.” – The Telegram, Worcester, MA

You may have read about one of Lancaster County’s “elected public servants’ introduction of a bill that would effective limit pipeline demonstrations “hold(ing) individuals financially responsible for emergency response costs if they are convicted of a crime during a protest or demonstration, including cleanup costs.” Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s Perspective lead topic is on that topic.

Likelihood is that had the British squashed the American “revolutionaries” – they, too, would have tried to hold them liable, too. Remember those who rule (the moneyed interests) want to insure their interests are always served.

Trouble is that those controlled by those who rule always want to limit and withhold the rights of the citizenry – rights guaranteed by the American Constitution and its Amendments.

“The struggle to create a political culture of free and open discussion began with the Nation’s founding generation, which rebelled against seditious libel even before they rebelled with muskets against British rule. This had to be the case, because only by embracing dissent and rejecting restrictions on speech could they make their case against Britain and develop the broad support necessary for the Declaration of Independence.” – “The Cost of Criticism: America’s journey from suppression of speech to freedom of speech” – History.org

A great example of this colonial insurrection is playing out on the editorial pages with increased letters-to-the-editor championing the separate views people hold.

Ain’t it the truth!!! “Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, Here I am, stuck in the middle with you.”

“Coming soon to Comcast cable customers who want them: Solar roofs” – Philly.com