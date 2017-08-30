Wednesday – 8/30/17

Learn about 3-D printing.

“Where to Donate to Harvey Victims (and How to Avoid Scams)” – The New York Times

Why? “Best Buy employees sell cases of water for $49 in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey amid fury at price gouging” – The Daily Mail

Yesterday the company backpedaled – TMZ

“Memo to economists defending price gouging in a disaster: It’s still wrong, morally and economically.” – The Los Angeles Times

“The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index®, which had increased in July, improved further in August.“ – Consumer Confidence Board

“Faster Comcast internet speeds available Wednesday in Central Pa.” – Central Penn Business Journal … But Columbia’s not on the list of places served.

Our SPEEDTEST result at 5:00 this morning. Our Internet charge: Performance Internet 08/09 – 09/08 $61.95 (part of the $92.69 stripped-down cable package).

“Despite the competition and the claims, the average speeds in the US are not even close to the averages seen in many other nations. We typically fall well behind around 120 nations. Plus, just because a big-name ISP or even a tiny local provider says you’re getting a certain level of throughput, can you be sure you’re getting what you pay for? – PC Magazine