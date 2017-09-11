SOURCE: Brindle Media

Come to the meeting to find out the justification for the huge rate increase requests – PUC schedules Sept. 27 hearings on Columbia Water Co. rate increase request – Lancaster Online

Look for “a formal ‘Officer Introduction’ to the community at the September 11 Council Meeting” is an item at the meeting minutes for the 8-9-17 Safety Committee Meeting Minutes.

The borough’s recycling revenues have “steadily declined (2014: $15,000, 2015: $8,000) from the expected amount ($20,000+)” according to the Public Works Committee Minutes 8-15-17.

From the Finance_Committee’s August meeting minutes:

Request to approve allocating $50,000 per year for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019, for a total commitment of $150,000, to the Columbia Public Library for their building expansion Capital campaign will be forwarded to Council for consideration of approval at the September 11, 2017 Council meeting.

Nothing? No meeting minutes are posted at the borough website.



There’s an intriguing quote in an obituary in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. 67 year-old Michael Brown, a Vietnam veteran, died of of “Agent Orange related cancer.” The obituary notice also states, “As a returning combat veteran, Michael struggled with PTSD, but found relief in following Teddy Roosevelt’s advice that ‘black care rarely stays with a rider whose pace is fast enough.’”

Many dispute the attribution of quotes to famous personalities; we don’t know, but President Theodore Roosevelt has so many reasonable quotes attributed to him at Brainy Quote – take a few minutes to read them.

We do, however, like this quote from his speech to veterans in Springfield, IL on July 4, 1903: “A man who is good enough to shed his blood for his country is good enough to be given a square deal afterwards. More than that no man is entitled, and less than that no man shall have.”

A blighted house was taken down in Altoona. – KATE LAO SHAFFNER / WPSU File Image

“Altoona Forms Task Force To Fight City’s Blight Problems” – WPSV