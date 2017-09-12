Tuesday – 9/12/17

The borough’s council meeting chambers was packed last night; at the onset, it was standing room only. The meeting was convened at 7:00 pm and adjourned at 9:16 pm; the crowd lessened as the councillors addressed the agenda items.

Images from last night’s borough council meeting. The mayor introduced and lauded Boy Scout Scott Smith and praised the principles of Boy Scouting. Scott is an Eagle Scout. The mayor applauded the Scouts in attendance reflect the positive influences in young persons in Columbia.

The police chief introduced two new police officers to those in attendance, including the complete council, the borough consultant, the borough solicitor, the borough manager and the borough finance director. Officers Justin Barrell and Andrew Snyder become the 17th and 18th officers on the borough police department.

Paul Nikolaus made a presentation about the The Columbia Public Library Building Expansion Capital Campaign that showed what the expanded library will look like and its expanded services.

The Campaign is a $2.5 million project – $1.1 million has been committed. Council approved a motion to “allocate $50,000 per year for the years 2017,2018 and 2019 for a total commitment of $150,000, to the Columbia Public Library for their building expansion Capital Campaign.” Council President Kelly Murphy said that other municipalities contribute significantly to their libraries.

The borough 2017-general-fund-budget includes an existing line item of $10,000 for Columbia Library appropriation.

The Columbia Public Library Association’s 2015 IRS 990 Form is here.

The project will increase the square footage of the current structure from 5,000 square feet to 9,000 square feet. There have been no structural improvements at the Library in more than 40 years. A ground-breaking is planned for October 1.

We looked for more information about the capital project and the ground breaking at the Columbia Public Library Website, but were unable to find any details on either.

Columbia’s dated library facilities are lagging when compared to other county borough facilities.

Last night’s meeting’s agenda had a number of items; today’s chronicling of the meeting is abbreviated due to time constraints. More reports will follow in the next several days.

Columbia news, views & reviews reminds readers that we encourage citizens to attend public meetings to get first-hand observations of the events at the meeting. Will Rogers’ famous quote, “All I know is just what I read in the papers, and that’s an alibi for my ignorance,” rings clearly. Media sources covering meetings may be selective or inaccurate representations. So, too, are second-hand verbal reports from other first-person sources. It’s better to attend the meeting to see and hear what’s happening. Columbia news, views & reviews does audio record all public meetings; if you want a copy of the audio recording, please send an email to 17512@mail.com.