17512 Columbia

Friday – 09/22/17

In Everyday Living, Government, History and Heritage, In Columbia, Lists, Opportunities on September 22, 2017 at 8:07 am

9-22 legalHere’s a sad story. This LEGAL NOTICE appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Unless you buy the newspaper and read the little innocuous legal notices in the classified section (or see this post), you are in the dark. Columbia Borough has the luxury of communicating with its shareholders at its Website but does not!

museum dayTomorrow is “museum day live!” | “Museum Day Live! is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide FREE entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket.”

Guess which museums in Columbia are part of the celebration? And in Wrightsville?

pa leaves

Goodbye, Summer of 2017, but this is the first day of fall and “Pa. expected to have great foliage this fall”WITF| find how where and when here.

millersvilleAlt-right flyers at Millersville University, Elizabethtown College and other Pennsylvania campuses.Keystone Crossroads

In this photo illustration, a Facebook logo on a computer screen is seen through a magnifying glass held by a woman in BernFacebook: a powerful medium for the right reasons: “Dad of bullied son takes to Facebook, pleads with parents to teach compassion, love”Penn Live

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: