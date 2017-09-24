17512 Columbia

Sunday – 9/24/17

In Uncategorized on September 24, 2017 at 8:14 am

food-safety-inspections

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. – Yes, all food serving establishments have to be inspected. Interesting this week are the number of schools that were inspected including one with this in its report: “Non-food service workers, unauthorized personnel are entering kitchen to serve themselves soup.” Not suprisingly, the “mess hall” can turn into a watering hole without a qualified, assiduous dining facility supervisor.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

cowsIt’s the top of page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster and an excellent Lancaster Insider presentation: “‘Lancaster County would never be the same’: Complaints rise to top as Plain Sect dairy farmers struggle to survive.”

POLICE LOGFrom the Police Log in today’s LNP: Always Lancaster: a report from the Manheim Township Police Department: “Christopher S. Youst, 30, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft and theft by deception after he took four bottles of motor oil from a shelf, “returned” two bottles for $60.82 and stole the other two Sept. 19 at Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said. Total loss was $118.18.”

mtpdAlso noticed the photo of the Manheim Township Police Department at its facebook page. Can this be the entire department (16 persons) that has responsibility for policing two townships – Manheim and Lancaster Township?

equifax jailWhy are the folks at the top of this mess not in prison? “After Massive Data Breach, Equifax Directed Customers To Fake Site”NPR

Library ground breaking.png

.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: