Sunday – 9/24/17

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. – Yes, all food serving establishments have to be inspected. Interesting this week are the number of schools that were inspected including one with this in its report: “Non-food service workers, unauthorized personnel are entering kitchen to serve themselves soup.” Not suprisingly, the “mess hall” can turn into a watering hole without a qualified, assiduous dining facility supervisor.

York County’s Inspections –

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

It’s the top of page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster and an excellent Lancaster Insider presentation: “‘Lancaster County would never be the same’: Complaints rise to top as Plain Sect dairy farmers struggle to survive.”

From the Police Log in today’s LNP: Always Lancaster: a report from the Manheim Township Police Department: “Christopher S. Youst, 30, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft and theft by deception after he took four bottles of motor oil from a shelf, “returned” two bottles for $60.82 and stole the other two Sept. 19 at Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said. Total loss was $118.18.”

Also noticed the photo of the Manheim Township Police Department at its facebook page. Can this be the entire department (16 persons) that has responsibility for policing two townships – Manheim and Lancaster Township?

Why are the folks at the top of this mess not in prison? “After Massive Data Breach, Equifax Directed Customers To Fake Site” – NPR

.