The Library | a most important part of all communities

Yesterday was a grand day – and an exciting day – for Columbia as scores of citizens gathered by the the Locust Street Park for the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion and renovations of the Columbia Public Library on Sunday afternoon.

Libraries are a community treasure … a family gathering spot. The building and expansion project depends on the contributions and donations from everyone in the community. Students from Our Lady of the Angels were present with their coin contributions.

“You might be surprised to learn that libraries receive absolutely no funding from the federal government and only a small amount from Lancaster County. The bulk of our income comes from the State of PA (currently less than $50,000) and Columbia Borough. The rest must be made up from folks like you who know how important libraries are!”

"You can make designate your contribution to the building and expansion project"

