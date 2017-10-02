Monday – 10/2/17

A big part of Columbia’s history since 1893.

A terrorist looks like this | The “first picture of gunman Stephen Paddock who killed at least 50 people by opening fire on Las Vegas crowds.” – The Mirror, London

“How you can help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico” – PBS

Storage units along the Washington Boro gateway.

“Antici-painting” the new look on these properties. Seems whenever there’s been a paint transformation on a Columbia property it’s had the L. Weber & Son sign on it. We’re eagerly awaiting this new storefront face.

Here’s a recapture of sorts.

some of the L. Weber downtown properties

A local paint contractor, L. Weber & Son Painting, appears to be on the preferred list of the property owners at the vanguard of the “plantings, porches and paint” concepts posted here nearly four years ago.

An article in this morning’s LNP – Always Lancaster states: “UGI work upsetting residents and mayor – Homeowners say the utility is not consulting them about gas meter installations.” And this is news? UGI’s never been a municipality’s friend.

Why doesn’t government do a better job of vetting? That’s a question that’s begging for answers in Lancaster with its broadband adventure (“Residents raise concerns over LanCity Connect broadband”) and in Kentucky, too.

“KentuckyWired could be a disaster for Kentucky” – The Louisville Courier-Journal

Back when it was conceived, it was billed as “KentuckyWired, also referred to as Kentucky I-Way in eastern Kentucky, is a statewide, open-access fiber optic network which will deliver robust, reliable and affordable Internet to communities across the state through broadband technology.”

Maybe because government is spending your money!

Yeah, sure … and I’m from the government and I’m here to help you! “Trump advisers insist tax cut proposal won’t favor rich.” – The Washington Post