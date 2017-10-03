Some council committee meeting minutes now are posted – some are not.

A few more council committee meeting minutes are now posted.

9-20-17 Property Committee Meeting Minutes

Highlights: Looking at temporarily closing the market house no later than December 23 – and asking the “Council to approve the retention of an architect for consultation on the proposed Market House renovations as well as authorize the Borough Manager to solicit bids for the hiring of this professional.”

9-13-17 Legislation Committee Meeting Minutes

Highlights: There were discussions about drones, unregistered/unlicensed vehicles, feral cats, dogs in rental units and standard rental unit leases.

NOT YET POSTED:

Public Works Committee Minutes

Community Development Minutes

Finance Committee Minutes