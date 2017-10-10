an important facebook post at “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1”

This is posted here:

“Hey Columbia, it’s that time of the year again when the Winter shelter and Hands Across the Street are looking for volunteers and donations. They non perishable foods and food staples. Money is also greatly accepted if you don’t know what to give. This year we are in need of volunteers that can fluently speak Spanish as well as English. There is word we may possibly be housing refugees from Puerto Rico that are seeking refuge from their devastated homes in Puerto Rico. We will need meals cooked and served in the evenings, families are encouraged to participate. The coordinator will be there MOST evenings so you will not be alone. I will be volunteering to help out too, so if anyone that has helped out in the past would like to stay over with me let me know. We do not have a schedule yet, but Nov 14th we will. There will be 2 training sessions to start us out in November at Vision Columbia on 4th st. Thurs Nov 2nd 6:30 pm -7:30 pm and Mon Nov 6th 6:30-7:30. Nov 27th is the opening date for the winter shelter. It is STRONGLY suggested if you want to volunteer, to come to a training session. even if you came to one last year, it is still suggested to come for a refresher. We have a new coordinator so come meet her and listen or ask questions. you can pm me if you are interested or have questions prior. I will try to reply as soon as I am able. thank you and God bless!“