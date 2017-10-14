Saturday – 10/14/17

Police Departments in other communities do communicate juvenile arrests; is it just Columbia that doesn’t? At last Monday’s borough council meeting, the mayor bragged that Columbia’s Police Department had arrested nearly two dozen violators of sundry crimes in the borough while suggesting that more than a few were juvenile offenders. Where are the juvenile arrests at Columbia’s CrimeWatch page?

or just boldfaced disinformation?

Two reports at Columbia Spy, show the disparate and selective reporting of criminal acts in the borough. One links to this Lancaster Online article, “Cash registers, cigarette cartons stolen in rash of burglaries at Columbia businesses.”

The other, “Columbia resident seeks answers from mayor and council on borough crime.”

Notice the selective release of information. None of this information is shared with either Columbia news, views & reviews or Columbia Spy?

Can you find information about the burglaries at the CrimeWatch page or at the Police Department facebook site? Should citizens be alerted at these sites?

Locking the barn door … This LEGAL NOTICE is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. At the time of the power outage and the canceled meetings, could Columbia’s citizens find any news at the Borough Website? Did any citizens get an email from the Borough’s Notify Me email alert system? At Lancaster Online?

But Columbia’s local news sources did respond by posting information about the Power Outage and the canceled meetings. Columbia news, views & reviews and Columbia Spy responded to alert visitors to their sites.

John Kass, Chicago Tribune contact reporter, has written a column that applies across all disciplines. Though this column condemns the smug jesters who knew about Harvey Weinstein’s disgusting patterns and practice, it really applies to all those who kiss the butts of those in power … even though everyone knows they’re disgusting beings.