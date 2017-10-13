Friday – 10/13/17

2018 Governor’s Awards for Local G overnment Excellence

Do you have local government leaders in your community who demonstrate exceptional dedication to improving public services? Each year, the Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence are presented to local government leaders who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving public services through innovative projects or initiatives in the following categories: Want to nominate someone, click here for details.

Today is the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce’s Business EXPO at Spooky Nook, an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster states that about 2,000 people are expected to attend. At the conclusion of the event, the organizers will be able to have more exact numbers about the number of attendees.

Funny that at Monday night’s borough council meeting one of the elected public servants spoke the glittering generality when he stated that 20 – 25,000 people attended last Saturday’s Bridge Bust. Really? There should be no guessing about the number of people who trekked The Bridge. The fee to get on the Bridge was $2.00 per person.

The way prudent operators would get the number of attendees is to count the cash and divide by 2. If you ran a store and you asked your cashier how much money was take in, would you accept this answer? “Between $40,000 and $50,000.”

Doubt it; you’d want to know exactly, wouldn’t you?

By the way, “A glittering generality is a word so vague that everyone tends to agree on its appropriateness and value—but no one is really sure just what it means.”

November 2, 2017 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Drive

Manheim

“The Unofficial Count: The official death toll from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico is 45 people. But reports on the ground show that there could be hundreds more.” – VOX

“Don’t ignore the mobility scooter. It may just be the future of transport” – The Conversation

Bluster! | “Trump Declared an Opioid ‘National Emergency’ 2 Months Ago, But Where’s the Formal Declaration?” – RouteFifty

Suddenly, it seems, more arrests are being posted at the Columbia Police Department facebook page. So how come this Lancaster Online article has more details? “The alleged incident occurred in October 2016 at Columbia River Park, 41 Walnut St. According to an arrest affidavit, the assault took place in the back seat of Flerx’s vehicle. Investigators said Flerx admitted to having sexual contact with the girl as the two watched a movie in his car.”

The NOTICE OF CONTINUED TAX UPSET SALE is published in the classified section of today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Seven Columbia Borough properties are listed. The list also appears at the Lancaster County Treasurer’s Website:

(Important MUST read Conditions of Sale prior to pre-registering to bid)

November 2017 Continued Upset Tax Sale List

(Starting bid price is approx. and subject to change) (Starting bid price is approx. and subject to change)



(Amounts are NOT certified. Total due is subject to change. Interest

accrues monthly on the first day of a new month.) Also shown at the Website is the October 2017 Delinquent Tax Report (Amounts are NOT certified. Total due is subject to change. Interestaccrues monthly on the first day of a new month.)

Another RWNJ speaks out his _ _ _ _ | “Pa. congressman says Puerto Rico hurricane victims aren’t dying.” – Penn Live – Penn Live

Here’s a thought! Let’s let Smucker, Ryan and a slew of the elected public servants on free flights, hotel rooms and food to Puerto Rico to have redundant “up close” (make that from a helicopter) look at the devastation.

Question? How many elected public servants do we need to make an assessment?

Answer! As many as possible. A US Army General at the Pentagon stated, “”there’s still plenty of work to be done” by the military troops in Puerto Rico.” As many as possible.stated, “”there’s still plenty of work to be done” by the military troops in Puerto Rico.”

Ask almost any military person about “straphangers” – those “flies-on-poop” REMFs who just thrive on publicity. They’ve never really “been there.”