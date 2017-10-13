Octoberfest | at the German-American Society in Emigsville

Octoberfest is here!!!

Family, Fun and Friendship

The German-American Society, (Alpenrose) will sponsor an evening celebration of music, dancing and beer at the Alert Fire Hall at Emigsville, PA featuring the dynamic trio of John, Maria & Chip playing a mix of German, Austrian and ballroom dance music.

This musical duo, trio and sometimes four are well known in Central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and the Philly area. The band is at home bringing “GEMUETLICHKEIT” to any event. They subscribe to the old German phrase “mit misik geht alles besser” – translated:

“Everything is better with music.”

Dance and sing the night away with this fabulous trio on Saturday October 21, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Doors open at 6:00PM – Dancing ‘til 11:00 PM. Tickets 15.00 Adults, Students $7.50 which includes snacks, beverages, (Bier and Soda). Included will be door prizes.

TICKETS MAY BE PURHASED AT THE DOOR.

SOURCE: news release