17512 Columbia

Octoberfest | at the German-American Society in Emigsville

In Uncategorized on October 13, 2017 at 4:57 am

Octoberfest is here!!!

Family, Fun and Friendship

octoberfest

The German-American Society, (Alpenrose) will sponsor an evening celebration of music, dancing and beer at the Alert Fire Hall at Emigsville, PA featuring the dynamic trio of John, Maria & Chip playing a mix of German, Austrian and ballroom dance music.

This musical duo, trio and sometimes four are well known in Central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and the Philly area.  The band is at home bringing “GEMUETLICHKEIT” to any event.  They subscribe to the old German phrase “mit misik geht alles besser” – translated:

“Everything is better with music.”

Dance and sing the night away with this fabulous trio on Saturday October 21, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Doors open at 6:00PM – Dancing ‘til 11:00 PM.   Tickets 15.00 Adults, Students $7.50 which includes snacks, beverages, (Bier and Soda). Included will be door prizes. 

TICKETS MAY BE PURHASED AT THE DOOR.

SOURCE: news release

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: