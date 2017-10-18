BREAKING NEWS | Hinkle’s Restaurant will stay in Columbia

Murphy agrees to acquire Hinkle’s Restaurant. Restaurant to remain open.

Columbia, PA, October 18, 2017. Local Real Estate Investor and developer Don Murphy and his wife Becky have agreed to purchase the restaurant and real estate from the Hinkle Family for an undisclosed price. The Murphy’s, through their company, Cimarron Investments already own several landmark historic buildings in downtown Columbia. Mr. Murphy said he began discussions with the Hinkle Family immediately after they announced earlier this month that they were closing their pharmacy and restaurant located at 261 Locust Street.

“We have been working diligently to structure a deal to keep the iconic restaurant intact and retain as many of the amazing dedicated employees as possible,” says Mr. Murphy.

The Murphys have retained two long time managers/chefs of the restaurant, Mr. John Sipe and Ms. Robin Ortman as proprietors of the restaurant. Sipe and Ortman have established their own business whereas they will lease the restaurant from the Murphys.

The Murphys also acquired the name “Hinkle’s Restaurant” as they felt it was extremely important to carry on the legacy of the Hinkle’s brand that so many locals and visitors to downtown Columbia have come to recognize over their 124 years of operation.

The current business will close as planned on October 25th for a transitioning period of four days and reopen at 7:00am, Monday, October 30th. Mr. Murphy said his future plans are to renovate the restaurant, expand the kitchen and increase seating by adding additional dining space. Current catering services are planned to be expanded as well.

He also hopes that this latest acquisition will help enhance the downtown and that maintaining this location is a key element in the revitalization of Columbia.

SOURCE: news release