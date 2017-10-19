Thursday – 10/19/17

“Hinkle’s Pharmacy restaurant will remain open as developers buy it” – The York Daily Record

“If it’s true, it’s great news.” – A quote from one of the usual suspects from an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Great Questions?

A letter- to-the-editor writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster asks these questions:

“Where were you when I was 12 years old and denied entrance to swimming pools? Where were you when I was escorted out of dances for asking a white girl to dance? Where were you when I was repeatedly arrested for disorderly conduct for not showing proper humility to a police officer? Where were you when 11 percent of the population made up more than 20 percent of the combat deaths early in the Vietnam War? Please tell me, where were you?”

And concludes the letter with, “At any given time I might do things differently; that’s what a free society means.”

Eloquence, we think.

Did you see this? They’re out there and they want to represent us.

“Candidate falls for hoax, proposes drug-sniffing police bunnies” – Philly.com

Yep, a candidate for mayor believed an article at the People of Lancaster Website. This brilliant Website regularly spoofs news events with reports so obviously outlandish that you gotta’ wonder, “Who would believe this to be true?” Yet, they walk among us and they do believe this stuff.

DISCLOSURE!

The People of Lancaster Website fully discloses this: “People of Lancaster is a mix of news, opinion, and satire about the people, places and interests of Lancaster County, PA. Much of the content on this site is satire inspired by real people or events that we love to coat with a heavy layer of snark and sarcasm.

“How can you tell what is real and what is satire?

“Well, if ‘obvious’ escapes you and you lack the intellectual curiosity to discover the truth for yourself you can view the tags assigned to every story published on the website. Stories that are satire are assigned the ‘satire’ tag as shown in the image below and displayed at the bottom of every article published.”

Really should not have to explain “satire” to anyone. But, it is a different world.