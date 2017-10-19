totally despicable he

Despicable enough to diminish the death of a United States warrior? YES!

“Donald Trump Told Slain Soldier’s Widow Her Husband ‘Knew What He Signed Up For'” – Fortune

Despicable enough to overstate contributions? YES!

“A Trump Golf Course Said It Gave Millions To Charity. Here’s What The Numbers Say” – NPR

Despicable enough to pad his pockets and other uber-rich at your expense? YES!

“Casey: GOP tax plan a ‘giveaway to the rich'” – NPR

Despicable enough to lie the way Hitler did? YES!

“Trump Isn’t Hitler. But the Lying … ” – The New York Times

Despicable enough to hire friends, family and flunkies? YES!

“Trump hires campaign workers instead of farm experts at USDA” – Politico