totally despicable he

October 19, 2017

Despicable enough to diminish the death of a United States warrior? YES! 

“Donald Trump Told Slain Soldier’s Widow Her Husband ‘Knew What He Signed Up For'”  – Fortune

Despicable enough to overstate contributions? YES! 

“A Trump Golf Course Said It Gave Millions To Charity. Here’s What The Numbers Say”NPR

Despicable enough to pad his pockets and other uber-rich at your expense? YES!

“Casey: GOP tax plan a ‘giveaway to the rich'”NPR

Despicable enough to lie the way Hitler did? YES!

“Trump Isn’t Hitler. But the Lying … ”The New York Times

Despicable enough to hire friends, family and flunkies? YES!

“Trump hires campaign workers instead of farm experts at USDA”Politico

 

 

