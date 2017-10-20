Friday – 10/20/17

From the Columbia Police Department facebook page – though the most recent comment states:

screenshot from What's Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1 facebook page.

A frustrated citizen reported an encounter with “kids” at last night’s council public safety meeting. This string at a local facebook page is another about the actions and antics that Columbia’s “kids” are party to. People have been complaining about “kids” for years; remember this classic?

Another group of frustrated citizens will meet! “Good news, the library has offered us a room for Columbia PA Crime Watch to meet. The meeting will be held November 6th from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM all are welcome to attend. Donations to the library are appreciated. Hope to see many of you. We will be discussing current arrests and ways to combat crime. Please let me know if you will be attending I will have some handouts” – SOURCE: A post at this local facebook page.

Yep, according to the lead article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, “Susquehanna Heritage hopes to set up a water shuttle service between Columbia, York County. Click here or on the above graphic to “take a bird’s-eye view journey along the Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail from the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center downriver to the Zimmerman Center for Heritage.”

When organizations lose track of their purpose, membership begins drop off … until the organization ceases to exist. In 2014, Columbia news, views & reviews posted this article: “VFW National commander puts posts on notice.”

We wrote a letter of support to the then-national commander and commending him for taking the stand he did. Have there been any changes. Evidently not enough as this FOX43-TV report (“VFW loses nearly 1 million members over past 25 years”) shows.

From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “MOUNT JOY: Quincy V. Mancotywa, 22, of 521 Locust St., Columbia, was charged after an incident Sept. 21 in the 500 block of West Main Street, police said.” and “LANCASTER TWP.: Sandy Tejada, 25, of Columbia, has been charged as the result of a crash Sept. 17 at Manor Shopping Center, police said. Tejada drove his vehicle through the parking lot before crashing into a front pillar at Regal Cinemas, police said.”

Who’s responsible for the opioid scourge? How about the drug companies, their lobbyists and our elected public servants for starters? Read this Washington Post article for more particulars.

“Pa. House approves bill to license home inspectors” – Central Penn Business Journal

At the Library!