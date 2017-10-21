17512 Columbia

Saturday – 10/21/17

In Uncategorized on October 21, 2017 at 8:20 am

A page one article in today’s Morning Call (Allentown, PA) warns, “A nasty flu season in Australia — where flu cases more than doubled this year — could signal a bad flu season here, health experts say.”

And this STATnews article echoes that, “Flu experts see potential for a nasty winter season.”

Original Title: 76-132-Flu.tif:Influenza A viruses F. A. Murphy/CDC

Click here to go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Flu Website.

newspaperand in other news!

Monthly Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for more than 66 million Americans will increase 2.0 percent in 2018, the Social Security Administration announced.”

OUR PASSWORDS: EquiFAX$UCK$ AND GObuyelectedPUBLIC SERVANTS | “Credit bureau lobby steps up industry image polishing following breach” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Donald Nikolaus, the CEO of Donegal Mutual Insurance, is on a medical leave of absence, the Lancaster County-based company said Thursday.”Central Penn Business Journal

 

