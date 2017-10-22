Sunday – 10/22/17

By our count there are more than 1,321 worthy agencies and organizations listed at the 2017 EXTRAORDINARY GIVE Website as recipient agencies registered for this year’s event. In just over 25 days, Columbians and Lancaster Countians will be able to be part of the excitement of giving during this exceptional event.

Columbia’s National Watch and Clock Museum is one on the list.

“Participating with Lancaster County’s Extraordinary Give program, the National Watch & Clock Museum will host a special event on Friday, November 17, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., to give free clock and watch evaluations and collectible insurance advice on timepieces or other antiques brought to the Museum. Watch and clock experts from the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, Inc. will identify and give some historical background on each timepiece, but no estimated value can be given.

While visitors enjoy light refreshments, they will be encouraged to donate to the Museum through the Extraordinary Give program by using computer stations set up in the Library.

This special Extraordinary Give evening at the Museum is sponsored by a partnership of Horst Insurance and Chubb Insurance Company. For more information, call 717.684.8261, ext. 236 or email museumoftime@nawcc.org.

The Extraordinary Give is Lancaster County’s largest day of giving. Over the past five years the Extraordinary Give has raised a total of $22.5 million for more than 500 organizations! This year, every dollar donated at ExtraGive.org will be stretched with at least $500,000 from the Lancaster County Community Foundation, Rodgers & Associates, The S. Dale High Family Foundation, and our community partners to support the causes you care about. The Community Foundation is committed to helping you make a difference by strengthening our local community benefit sector. This powerful day is a way to support our local community and to give a little extra to those who need it most.

The National Watch & Clock Museum is operated by the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, Inc., an educational charitable nonprofit 501(c)(3) association with close to13,000 members, representing 52 countries. April through November the Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. December through March hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Memorial Day through Labor Day the Museum is also open on Mondays. Discounts are available to seniors, students, AAA members, and groups of 10 or more. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call ahead. For more program information, directions, or general Museum information, call 717.684.8261 or visit our website at www.museumoftime.org.

Why is it when you win – you lose? “In firing Dusty Baker, Nationals’ gutless arrogance on display.” – USA Today (Oh, forgot for a moment … that’s how we got the $#%&ing moron! He won – we lost.)



Columbia Riding Club is a qualifying location for the Pennsylvania 2017 Therapeutic Riding Championships – TapInto.net

An updated Faustian deal | Soul-selling in today’s world – “John Kelly and the Dangerous Moral Calculus of Working for Trump” – The New Yorker

A reminder note from the Columbia Public Library’s director: “Royer’s “Blooms for Books” is a bit different this year! Instead of going to Royers, Barnes and Noble is having a book fair on Saturday, October 28. A portion of all purchase made with the code 12191193 will be donated to Youth Services for the libraries of Lancaster County. Of course, you can also shop online any time between October 28 through November 2: visit http://bn.com/bookfairs and please again use the code 12191193. Thank you for supporting children’s literature in Lancaster County!

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. The Vets Home Association of Mountville, cited for this: “The food facility does not employ a Certified Food Manager” really is the Mountville VFW, Post 8757. It’s shameful to not have a certified food manager!



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

