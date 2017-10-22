Sunday – 10/22/17 [part II]

On Thursday afternoon, cars lined the meters along the 200 block of Locust Street as well as Hinkle’s parking lot. Hinkle’s is the downtown magnet and its recently-announced reprieve is welcome news for everyone who cares about Columbia.

If only … some of the other downtown eyesores could be part of Columbia’s vitality! Could this eyesore – a downtown, highly visible property – be a blighted property?

Could it be? Yes, indeed with the convincing thumping of Michigan. – The Daily Collegian

“It’s OK to dream, Notre Dame. You too, Penn State.” – CBS Sports

“Police warn of scam calls involving local bank” BB&T? – Lancaster Online

Detestable, despicable, inhuman act | “Missing dog returns home with rubber band tied around its testicles” – Penn Live

Are we a divided nation? For one indicator of just how much, read the letters-to-the-editor in any newspaper. Note that newspaper readership is dismal for those under age 55. Note, too, that the under age 55 is the largest share of the US population. But which demographic votes: those who are age 60 plus!

And that’s one reason we are where we are!

There are approximately 13,500 United States military veterans in Lancaster County. Yesterday, around 250 of them – Vietnam (and Vietnam era – yes, there’s a difference!) military veterans were honored at a ceremony held at Hempfield High School’s Performing Arts Center. A contingent of Lancaster County state legislators invited the Vietnam Veterans of Lancaster County to attend to be recognized.

“The Vietnam War Commemoration staff is intent on clear and concise communication, especially so with Vietnam veterans and their families.”

The generally accepted dates of the Vietnam War are November 1, 1955 – April 30, 1975. For the record, 2,709,918 Americans served in Vietnam , this number represents 9.7% of their generation. Except for their families, returning from Vietnam was less than a celebrated event.

This was a divisive period in American history. Many of these returning warriors have kept silent during the more than 40 years since the official end of the war.

“The 2008 National Defense Authorization Act authorized the Secretary of Defense to conduct a program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and ‘in conducting the commemorative program, the Secretary shall coordinate, support, and facilitate other programs and activities of the Federal Government, State and local governments, and other persons and organizations in commemoration of the Vietnam War.’”

Saturday’s recognition was an outcome of the above.

What really is the 50th anniversary? Perhaps, it recognizes the day that “3,500 Marines arrived in Da Nang in March of 1965—50 years ago—but commemorating the anniversary this year ignores the record. By ’65, there were already thousands of so-called ‘advisers’ in country.”

Yesterday, the 250-some warriors from another era were formally recognized. Appearances were altered by decades, but in mind and spirit their memories of that era were clear and sharp.

NOTE: It is troubling, though, that a few former warriors have forgotten to remove “headcover” when indoors and when recognizing the colors. Unless armed or on special assignment, military personnel will not wear headgear indoors unless under arms in an official capacity or when directed by the commander, such as for indoor ceremonial activities.

Former military personnel wearing headcover when indoors and when recognizing the colors are being disrespectful.

