Monday – 10/23/17

Social media posts as the above are cries for help in the “quality of life” issues that plague the borough. Now’s the time to have a borough presence on facebook; citizens need to know there’s someone listening to their issues. The photos, post and dozens of comments are here.

“The bottom line for encouraging community engagement is communication, specifically opening the lines of communication to allow for a two-way dialog. Social media offers an avenue to engage community members to a degree that has not been possible before. Many cities and towns are successfully using social media within their police departments for both investigative purposes and community engagement.” –

An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster about the recent school board of directors’ meeting overviews the district’s decision to “replace all outdated fire, security, and access entry systems for $62,124.”

Also in the report, “Strickler was asked after the meeting was adjourned if the security system upgrade was in any way a reaction to the borough’s ongoing struggle with contentious youth. He said ‘no’ emphatically.”

A resident and the superintendent made comments that suggested “older kids” and “older students or recent graduates or students who have dropped out of school” are those who create problems after school.

The controversy fueled by POTUS continues to divide.

“It really tells you something when you have a president who isn’t bothered by videos of police shooting black people in the back and unarmed people, but he is bothered when someone protests by silently taking a knee during a national anthem.” – from this Al Jazeera article

“I hate to break it to them, but this country was founded by protesters. Taking away the right to protest is a hallmark of fascism. Whether you agree with the NFL players’ protest or not, it is their right to do so.” – from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“As a former member of the military, I took a solemn oath to swear to support and defend said Constitution. Therefore, when people exercise their constitutional right in a peaceful and dignified manner, I’m OK with that. Give me a hundred Colin Kaepernicks, Stephen Currys and LeBron Jameses any day over these hypocritical armchair patriots.” – from another letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Is taking a knee to symbolize injustice worse than wearing a hat or scratching your butt during the playing of the National Anthem?

In a LEGAL NOTICE in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, the West Hempfield Township elected public servants announce the Board of Supervisors’ annual “Road Trip” – Monday, October 30, 8:00 am, Fall Road Tour. The Fall Road Tour is sort of a mobile meeting during which the Supervisors actually tour the township’s roads and territory.

We’re seeing more and more woolly bears – here’s something we posted about woolly bears in 2011:

“Disclosure: Familiar since Colonial times as the ‘Woolly Bear,’ the caterpillar is often seen crossing roads and paths on warm days in late fall. According to superstition, the amount of black in the caterpillar’s bristle coating forecasts the severity of the coming winter. Actually, the coloration indicates how near the caterpillar is to full growth before autumn weather stimulates it to seek a winter shelter.”

“Woolly Bear Caterpillar – Winter Predictor Or Not?” – National Weather Service