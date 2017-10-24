17512 Columbia

Tuesday – 10/24/17

In Government, Opinions, People, Uncategorized on October 24, 2017 at 6:48 am

GRATE AGAIN

From The Washington Post: “A missive from 2036: I was disgusting to criticize Trump.”

From The Guardian: “Donald Trump accuses NFL players of ‘total disrespect’ as protests continue”   –    Does not condemn butt scratchers or cap wearers!

From The Guardian: “Trump bickers with soldier’s widow over condolence call”   –   But in this tweet, the always right POTUS claims: “I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! SURE!!!

From Variety: “Are Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump the Same Person?”

From NBC News: “When You’re a Star … You Can Do Anything’ to Women”

happy face

From The Guardian: “John McCain takes aim at Donald Trump over Vietnam medical deferment”

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: