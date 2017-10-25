Wednesday – 10/25/17

Fats Domino: Rock and roll legend dies aged 89 – BBC

I found my thrill

They know exactly how it happened | The rich white guys who began the opioid addiction crisis – “The family that built an empire of pain” – The New Yorker

“Study shows children of color, particularly immigrants, face post-recession chronic poverty.” – MarketPlace

“Sustained incumbency is certainly not the point of seeking office. And there are times when we must risk our careers in favor of our principles.” | Finally an elected public servant stands on principle and announces his resignation based on integrity rather than sycophancy. – The Atlantic

And in Toronto (Yes, another country) a city councillor said, “I believe being a politician is a public service, not a career.” Councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon has thrown down the gauntlet by announcing she won’t run in the next municipal election because of her belief in a two-term limit.” – TwelveThirtySix

Is coal coming back? Not any time soon. “Shale gas beats coal in lifetime pollution head-to-head.” – Futurity

LEGAL NOTICE in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns and dressing in costumes.”

Also these items are from the United States Census Bureau:

41.1 million – The estimated number of potential trick-or-treaters in 2015 — children ages 5 to 14 — across the United States. Of course, many other children — older than age 15 and younger than age 5 — also go trick-or-treating.

The estimated number of potential trick-or-treaters in 2015 — children ages 5 to 14 — across the United States. Of course, many other children — older than age 15 and younger than age 5 — also go trick-or-treating. 78.7% – The percentage of U.S. households that agreed their neighbors could be trusted in 2013.

And what’s the most popular Haloween costume this year, according to Google Search, it is … – Fortune

It’s over | “Why Sears ended a century-old partnership with Whirlpool” – The Washington Post

“UGI Warns Customers of Phone Scam” – UGI news release

Columbia Historic Market House is busy this week with activities. The market is open Thursday, October 26th 4pm to 8pm. Join us for a tour of the dungeon or walk around the market to peruse the stand holder’s wares and check out what our guest vendors are selling.

If you haven’t already reserved your seat for the “Paint a Gourd” Party, time is of the essence. The “Paint a Gourd” Party is on Friday, October 27th, 5pm to 8pm. There is a charge for this instruction, provided by Ruth Hope Ramos. Message us on Facebook to reserve your seat. Join us for some fun and frivolity.

The Columbia Historic Market House, knowing Native American Month is in November thought they would get a jump on this and have a day of appreciation celebrating on Saturday, October 28th. We are excited to welcome Ernie StrongBear from the Cherokee Native American Tribe. Ernie StrongBear will perform Native American Dance wearing full regalia representing his culture. Performance begins at 11am.

Beginning Thursday, November 2nd Columbia Historic Market House will be open on Thursdays 10am to 1pm with selected stand holders until December 21st. So, come and join us for lunch!

SOURCE: news release