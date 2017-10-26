Thursday – 10/26/17

Burglary /kidnapping over – commenters hypothesize why – Lancaster Online

“On 10-26-17 at approx. 12:38AM the Columbia Borough Police Department was called to the 500 blk. of Concord Ln. for a report of a burglary in progress.” – Columbia Borough Police Department facebook page and CrimeWatch page.

The minutes for the October 2017 Safety Committee meeting are posted at the borough website.

Posted, too, at the borough website: “Contractors Wanted: The Borough is looking to compile a listing of local contractors interested in working with residents undertaking (Columbia Home Improvement and Homeownership Loan Program) CHIHL home improvements. While we will not recommend contractors, providing a list will be helpful to both potential program borrowers and Columbia area contractors. If you are an interested contractor, please contact Greg Sahd at 717-684-2467 to provide your contact information and any potential discounts on services you might offer to residents who take part in the CHIHL program.”

Tonight’s Parade Night!

And here’s Parade information from the Columbia Police Department.

Here’s something you don’t see every day | “Police: West Hempfield Township man paid teen to cut, burn him for sexual pleasure” – Lancaster Online

Here’s something we’re seeing almost every day | GOP gators in the swamp vote to rip regular Americans as Pence votes as expected and with the “party of the rich people” to disallow class action lawsuits against banks. – The Los Angeles Times

“A performance report of Pennsylvania hospitals in Southeastern PA shows significant statewide decreases in hospital mortality and readmission rates. Released yesterday by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (PHC4), the annual report, known as the Hospital Performance Report, includes hospital-specific mortality and readmission ratings as well as volume of cases and hospital charges for patients discharged from Pennsylvania’s general acute care hospitals between October 1, 2015 and September 30, 2016 (federal fiscal year [FFY] 2016). Statewide and regional trends were also examined.” An LNP – Always Lancaster article states the report ” … found that Lancaster County hospitals are generally meeting the council’s expectations on death and readmission rates with a few exceptions.”

Just imagine if citizens built their income budgets based on credit cards and gambling! | That’s what your Pennsylvania elected public servants are doing. – The Morning Call

“For Trump, I would simply take a knee.“ – The last sentence in a letter-to-the-editor written by a Columbian in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The letter writer condemns the “rich draft dodger” and applauds Senator John McCain.

Another letter-to-the-editor condemns a Pennsylvania Senate Resolution which reaffirms ” … the historical and symbolic significance of the flag and national anthem of the United States of America; referencing federally prescribed standards for conduct during a rendition of the national anthem when the flag is displayed; and expressing the prevailing sentiment of the Senate of Pennsylvania.”

Lancaster County’s Scott Martin’s one of the Pennsylvania “swamp creatures” who introduced this piece of redundant governance. Is this all Pennsylvania’s “elected public servants” have to do: “Reaffirm the historical and symbolic significance of the flag and national anthem of the United States of America?”

Shouldn’t the nation’s largest and second-highest paid legislature have more important tasks to accomplish? NOTE: Actually New Hampshire has more state representatives, but they get paid $200 a year and they get no per diem perks.

Some familiar Columbia properties on the November 29 list.

We’re in good shape | “The average person in Lancaster County should have nearly $4,300 in discretionary income to spend.” – Central Penn Business Journal

Some of us – more than others | “Financial adviser from Lancaster County indicted” – Central Penn Business Journal.

Heart Cafe, 17 E Market Street, Marietta, is holding its Grand Opening celebration from October 25th through October 29th. A ribbon cutting is scheduled at 4:30pm on Thursday, Oct. 26th. Come join us, see what we’ve created and enjoy some refreshments. Specials will be offered during the entire Grand Opening week.