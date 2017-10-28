17512 Columbia

Saturday – 10/28/17

In Everyday Living, In Columbia, Opportunities on October 28, 2017 at 6:47 am

hinkles reopeningCan’t wait … Hinkle’s Restaurant will re-open on Monday Morning.

This letter-to-the-the-editor appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:

hinkle editorial

pyramid“LuLaRoe hit with $1 billion lawsuit, accused of being a pyramid scheme”Pennlive

Is this who we are?

The Washington Post editorial asks the the question! Look around. The signs are everywhere, sadly, this great nation is sliding into a moral and ethical morass or “swamp.”

The “US state of perma-war”The Guardian

superrich“A gold Ferrari parked in Sloane Street in London, UK. Billionaires often spend on extravagant super cars and yachts.” Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Robber barons in a “new gilded age?”The Guardian

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: