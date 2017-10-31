an oracle from 2012 – Columbia news, views & reviews

In Education, In Columbia, People on September 21, 2012 at 4:30 am

The recent announcement of the impending retirement of Columbia Borough School District’s superintendent, Dr. Barry W. Clippinger, at the end of the 2012-13 school year has birthed a quiet rumor about his replacement.

“School boards also are charged with selecting the superintendent, the school district’s chief executive officer. School boards are responsible for recruiting, hiring and evaluating the performance of the superintendent. These tasks are the sole responsibility of the school board and cannot be delegated.” – (SOURCE: How Pennsylvania School Boards Work

Who determines who will be a district’s superintendent? According to a document produced by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, “How Pennsylvania Public School Boards Work,” the members of the district school board do.

Some around town are suggesting that the next superintendent may not have a doctoral degree. Some are saying the next superintendent may never have been in a classroom. Heretical as it may sound, either or both scenarios could happen.

Seems a recently passed law, House Bill 1307, which was signed in July, ” … drops the requirement that prospective school chiefs have any experience in a classroom. There is no longer a need to be a teacher or principal or to have an education-related degree.” An article in the Scranton Times-Tribune entitled “Education degree no longer needed to be school chief” offers more specifics.

As bizarre as it appears, for a leader of an institution to have no related education or discipline experience, the new law apparently allows “someone with a degree in business, finance, management or law, along with four years of related experience, can also be a superintendent. Upon appointment, the person would need to complete a leadership development program.” Evidently, the degree does not have to be a doctorate.