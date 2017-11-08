Turkey Hill Thanks Area Vets With Free Coffee and Car Washes

LANCASTER, PA, November 8, 2017—This Veterans Day, November 11th, Turkey Hill stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana are honoring America’s heroes by welcoming active, inactive, and retired military personnel to stop by for a free 16-ounce coffee or cappuccino. And, at locations where car washes are available, they are invited to enjoy a free Ultimate Wash service. Customers can find car wash locations by visiting turkeyhillstores.com.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the service and sacrifice of our past and present heroes, and we hope they’ll join us on Veterans Day and enjoy a small token of our gratitude,” said Kim Hoffert, Public Relations Manager, Turkey Hill Minit Markets.

SOURCE: news release