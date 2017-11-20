Monday – 11/20/17

“Mass killer, cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83” – Reuters

See it happens a lot with School Boards of Directors! | “Newly released emails between York Suburban School District officials appear to show a coordinated effort to clamp down on information about the former superintendent’s sudden departure in September.” – The York Dispatch

There’s a video of the meeting, and mostly, the School District’s audio system WORKS.

The School District does video record and post its public meetings.

Marsteller | A better fit at Lock Haven – The York Dispatch

Anyone confused by the Land Bank and its transactions?

Anyone wonder why there are only two municipalities participating and all the properties listed at the Land Bank’s Website are only in Columbia? The only two municipalities with Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreements are Columbia Borough and School District and Marietta Borough and Donegal School District

Anyone wonder why the meeting agendas and minutes posted at the Website are not current.

Anyone else wonder, as this commenter does, to this Columbia Spy article about the 208-210 Locust Street property transaction? “How does a business get a building for $1, then Columbia kicks $70,000 their way for preservation, and then get two committed parking spots out front. “