17512 Columbia

Tuesday – 11/21/17

LEGAL pet center

Another LEGAL NOTICE indicates that Marietta wants to adopt a FIRE TAX.

Think teaching is an easy job? | “Harrisburg teachers share horror stories that have prompted dozens of resignations”FOX43-TV

Bravery exemplified! | More arrested in local pipeline protestLancaster Online

Protesting to prevent this “REAL” possibility!TRANSCANADA-KEYSTONE-SPILL-0816

Here’s a real, right now pipeline leak with over 220,000 gallons tainting the landscape – if anyone’s bothering to tell the truth! Won’t this be great in our green, clean, pristine Lancaster County soil?

“Lying is not an aberration in politics.” A line from this article at The Conversation: A Robert De Niro Theory of Post-Truth: ‘Are you talking to me?’”

And here’s why those “elected public servants” in Wonderland don’t speak for us | “The 25 richest members of Congress”24/7 Wall St. [NOTE: Their tendency to invest in the areas they favor in Congress.]

Columbia “residents” are fourth highest overdose deaths reported in this OverdoseFREEPA website’s statistics.

“Donald J. Trump Foundation files papers to dissolve — not so fast, says NY attorney general” Penn Live

The US: Global policing | “The United States far surpasses any other country in the world when it comes to the number of military troops based overseas.” – OZY

More animals are gone from Jim Mack’s Ice Cream Shop in York County – Penn Live

river park whats nextHere’s the request for proposals.

And here’s the River Park history.

At the Columbia Police Department’s CrimeWatch page: “Columbia Borough offices will be closed on Thursday, November 23, 2017 and Friday, November 24, 2017 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no street cleaning on Thursday, November 23, 2017 and Friday, November 24, 2017. We at the Borough would like to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving!”

To download the above flyer as a .pdf for sharing, printing or enlarging, click here

Queen-and-PhilipHere’s one of several portraits of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip that Buckingham Palace released on the occasion of the royal couple’s 70th wedding anniversary today. Elizabeth is wearing a brooch that Philip gave her in 1966. (Matt Holyoak / CameraPress)

Finally, the Queen and her prince celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary yesterday. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor and Philip Mountbatten tied the knot in Westminster Abbey in 1947; she was 21, he was 26. Her name could have been Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, given that her paternal great-great grandfather was German (Prince Albert, married to Queen Victoria, whose mother also was German). But having some German heritage during World War I was not cool in Britain, so in 1917, her grandfather, King George V, announced that the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha would become the House of Windsor. (When his cousin, German Emperor Wilhelm II, heard the news, he joked that he was going to see the play ‘The Merry Wives of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.’)

“Albert and Victoria were natally prolific; they had nine kids, and Victoria married off eight of them to members of other prominent royal families across Europe. As a result, her great-great-granddaughter Elizabeth is related to just about every European royal house: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, King Harald V of Norway, Queen Sofía of Spain, former King Constantine II of Greece, former King Juan Carlos I of Spain, and others. Even her own husband is a cousin. Hope they have enough cake at the party.” – SOURCE: Fast Forward, The Boston Globe

 

