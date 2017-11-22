Wednesday – 11/22/17

54 years ago | “Shortly after noon on November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated as he rode in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, Texas.” – JFKLibrary

It’s about to happen, Comcast and their cohorts will win and every average American but the uber-rich will get slower Internet connectivity and higher prices.

“VOX Sentences explains the digital raping of Americans that will put us far behind other nations in the world with these articles:

The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday that it is taking steps to end Obama-era net neutrality rules . [Reuters / David Shepardson]

. [Reuters / David Shepardson] To refresh, “net neutrality” is a concept that says all internet service providers — Verizon or AT&T, for example — should treat all web traffic equally and can’t block access to, or favor, particular internet content. [Vox / Timothy B. Lee]

that says all internet service providers — Verizon or AT&T, for example — should treat all web traffic equally and can’t block access to, or favor, particular internet content. [Vox / Timothy B. Lee] Under the new proposal, ISPs would instead get the power to potentially block content or charge higher fees for faster delivery of content — what’s known as “online fast lanes.” [Recode / Tony Romm]

— what’s known as “online fast lanes.” [Recode / Tony Romm] The proposal will go up for a vote December 14, which is likely to split along party lines. Which means it is expected to pass , as Republicans outnumber Democrats on the commission 3 to 2. [NYT / Cecilia Kang] – [ NOTE: How’s this work; watch the short video at this site.]

, as Republicans outnumber Democrats on the commission 3 to 2. [NYT / Cecilia Kang] – [ How’s this work; watch the short video at this site.] FCC Chair Ajit Pai had made it no secret that he wanted to nix the Obama-era regulations , calling the rules “burdensome” and an example of government overreach. Critics say this will make broadband internet access more expensive and discriminatory — or as one Democratic FCC chair put it: “a cornucopia full of rotten fruit, stale grains, and wilted flowers topped off with a plate full of burnt turkey.” [US News and World Report / Andrew Soergel]

, calling the rules “burdensome” and an example of government overreach. Critics say this will make broadband internet access more expensive and discriminatory — or as one Democratic FCC chair put it: “a cornucopia full of rotten fruit, stale grains, and wilted flowers topped off with a plate full of burnt turkey.” [US News and World Report / Andrew Soergel] Needless to say, the universally beloved cable and wireless companies are pretty psyched about this proposed change. [Washington Post / Brian Fung]

about this proposed change. [Washington Post / Brian Fung] But other powerful tech giants, such as Amazon and Google, aren’t thrilled by the decision. They fear ISPs could start to charge more for services or pick favorites, and will likely oppose this change. Expect some lawsuits. [NYT / Cecilia Kang]

