Wednesday – 11/22/17 – Part II

“This year our tree will be lit in memory of our beloved Mrs. Mary Loreto!! Come join us on December 10th at 5:30 and enjoy in fellowship with hot chocolate and lots of treats!!! Look forward to seeing you all there!! – facebook post

Another “teen heartthrob” gone – Variety

Columbia news, views & reviews has long opined that Internet connectivity ought to be a public utility. In Colorado, some “communities … have been on the front lines of an ongoing battle over improving internet speeds, access and reliability.” – Route Fifty

The Pennsylvania GOP Senator is “Working Tirelessly to Lower Your Taxes” he claims in an email to constituents. Read more at his Webpage: Pennsylvania Voices for Tax Reform. Or for more updates on the Senate’s efforts.

And we’ll see “how that’s working for us” in a year.

And in Harrisburg, “elected public servants” getting a slight “automatic cost-of-living salary adjustment.” – Penn Live

Nice work if you can get it! | “The increase for legislative leaders will raise their salaries between $99,410 and $136,094, depending on the position they hold.” – ibid

“No tax hike in proposed Lancaster County 2018 budget, but property tax bills can still vary” – Lancaster Online

Never-ending wars – The National Review

Can you see the irony in the titles of these opposing viewpoints in these columns in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster? “It’s tribalism vs. honor and integrity in Alabama” and “Al Franken needs to take a long walk and disappear.”

What’s happened to our society? | “Armed teens raped girl they lured from York Fair” – The York Dispatch

On the flip side – this is a story about a young woman making us proud and showing the “right stuff.”– Central Penn Business Journal

It’s unsophisticated; not going to be a legitimate survey and just a quick Google-driven conclusion … but overwhelmingly the letters-to-the- editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster are over age 60 (in fact, a high number are over age 70). But that is the demographic that votes!

Leaky pipes?

“DEP cites Sunoco for Mariner East leaks, including two in the midstate” – WITF