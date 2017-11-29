Bid specifics for borough properties: Market House and former fire station

Here are the bid packages for the lease of the following two separate borough-owned properties in Columbia Borough:
- 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512 (a.k.a. Columbia Historic Market House – mailing address of 15 S. 3rd Street)
- 137 South Front Street, Columbia, PA 17512 (former Columbia Fire Department Property)
Sealed bids are due (in advance of the public bid opening) on January 5, 2018 at 2:00 PM.
These “NOTICES OF PUBLIC LEASE OF REAL PROPERTY BY SEALED BID“ are listed at the Borough Website.
SOURCE: news release