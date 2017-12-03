Sunday – 12/3/17

Here we go again on the same old carousel ride as “House GOP leaders unveiled a plan Saturday to avert a government shutdown next weekend and keep the government open through Dec. 22.” Those ineffective dweebs in Wonderland just keep riding the same merry-go-round. “Q&A: Everything You Should Know About Government Shutdowns.”

You’ll find out soon: “U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta on tax plan: ‘The average person in Pennsylvania is going to save over $2,000′” – Penn Live

But another RWNJ says: “The average tax cut for a middle-class family is going to be $1,182.” – NPR

So, what’s average? A long time ago, an associate defined it this way: “Average is the best of the worst or the worst of the best.”

“Michael Flynn has further tarnished the reputation he built in the military, already marred by his behavior on the campaign trail, and made it almost impossible for him to hold high office again.” BUT he does get to keep this six figure pension.

Manning: prison time. Flynn: nothing. Though Flynn violated his Commissioned Officer’s Oath and consorted openly and dallied with ” all enemies, foreign and domestic.” He is a retired Army veteran with a net worth of over $7 million.

One of Pennsylvania’s RWNJ’s in Congress – TOO-ME – tries to provide special tax benefits to conservative college in Michigan. Loses that special interest attempt.

“Some teens on the James Logan Colts cheerleading squad take a knee during the national anthem before a football game at James Logan High School in Union City, Calif. – Pablo De La Hoya/Youth Radio”

“I Am A Cheerleader, And Here’s Why I Take A Knee” – NPR

Columbia Police Department report: Retail Theft – Dollar General

Murdered Baltimore police officer set-up by fellow cop – WITF

What a system? York Suburban superintendent issue slowly comes into focus: She’s accused of being a criminal but she gets to keep her penison. Who pays? The taxpayers, of course.

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.