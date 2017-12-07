Thursday – 12/7/17

PHOTO SOURCE: HalfStaff.org

“NOW, THEREFORE, The President of the United States of America, do (sic) hereby proclaim December 7, 2017, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. I encourage all Americans to observe this solemn day of remembrance and to honor our military, past and present, with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I urge all Federal agencies and interested organizations, groups, and individuals to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff this December 7 in honor of those American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.” – FlagExpress.com

“‘This represents a failure of one of government’s core functions,’ an independent reports says, ‘the protection of fundamental rights.'”

“Charlottesville Was Going to Be Bad. The Police Made It Worse” – Route Fifty

“The horror and pleasure of misused words: from mispronunciation to malapropisms” – The Conversation



RWNJ purported homophobic elected public servant getting close to a Trump. – from a post at State legislator Brian Sims facebook page. Hey, some people say, “Take away Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and Pennsylvania is Alabama with trees.”

The RWNJ elected public servant “Rep. Daryl Metcalfe has a History of Outbursts, Fighting and Controversies” | Kinda’ like the guy in the running for an elected position in Alabama.

Holy Crap … practically every state is better| but we’re better than Alabama (except for all the RWNJ’s) – The Best- and Worst-Run States in America: A Survey of All 50 – 24/7 Wall St.

This evening | The Columbia Borough School Board Committee-of-the-whole Meeting and the Re-organization Meeting are listed to begin at at 6:00 pm.

Those legal notices soliciting new use ideas for the Front Street firehouse property and the Columbia Market House appear in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster’s classified pages. These LEGAL NOTICES are listed at the Borough Website.

“Meehan named as one of 20 targets for End Citizens United group” | And why not; corporations are not people! – Lancaster Online

Duh! Who doesn’t know this? – “Good data can support economic development” – Lancaster Online

’tis the season: Thefts and possession charges in today’s POLICE LOG at LNP – Always Lancaster | Someone steals a Jeep (The vehicle was unlocked, and the keys were inside, police said.) – that’s not theft; that’s an invitation and someone stole a VERY EXPENSIVE “36-inch strand of lighted garland” valued at $400. Really, that’s expensive garland.

Two letters to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster about that RWNJ (who’s wealthy by the way) elected public servant from Nebraska, Senator Chuck Grassley’s irresponsible comment. From a Columbia news, views & reviews piece of earlier his year: “They’re just so out of touch! Elected public servants are not in touch with the citizens they’re supposed to represent. Watched long-time Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley sputter and lie through a town hall meeting on C-SPAN last night. How do these people look into the mirror? How do they look their grand kids in the eyes?”