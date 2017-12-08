Friday – 12/8/18

Fred Thomas became the newest member of the Columbia Borough School District’s Board of Directors at last night’s re-organization meeting. At the re-organization meeting, Keith Combs was re-elected as the president and Charles Leader was re-elected as vice-president. Thomas was elected as a write-in candidate in last month’s election.

“The Closing of the Republican Mind |The tax debate offers a clear measure of how deeply insular the GOP has become. It’s now governing solely of, by, and for Red America.” – The Atlantic

That new tax “reform” may not help you, but it “Could Offer New Way To Funnel Political Cash — And Make It Tax Deductible” – NPR

“What Are We Willing to Know? | Forming wisdom in an age of information overload.” – Comment

“Donald Trump’s ‘Fake News’ Tactics | In attacking the media, the President has in many ways strengthened it.” – The New Yorker

This Center for Public Integrity article – “Find your state legislators’ financial interests” – shows parts of the documents that show the financial interests of our county’s “elected public servants” at the state and in Wonderland.

“What rescue puppies teach us about supply and demand” – MarketPlace

At last night’s School District’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, Director of Operations Tom Strickler confirmed that the district has been enrolling several students who have relocated from Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Pennsylvania has this on the state Website: ongoing efforts for hurricane Maria – Puerto Rico, U.s. Virgin islands.

While the influx was not anticipated, Strickler confirmed that the district has been able to accommodate the new students though some are not fluent in English. He said the district has responded by having Spanish language enrollment forms.

When’s he going down? | “The 19 Women Who Accused President Trump of Sexual Misconduct | The ‘Weinstein effect’ continues to roil the nation’s power centers. But the allegations against the president have largely stayed in the background.” – The Atlantic

“Ethics complaint filed against Wolf aide who’s married to gas industry lobbyist” – StateImpact

“Constables work where they aren’t elected – and often can’t get work in their home towns | ‘“We would all like more work, but it seems like it just goes to a select few.’” – The Lebanon Daily News

Coming to Columbia? Yep, according to the post and video at Rocky’s BBQ facebook page.

This is an awesome gesture of community.

It’s from G’s Barbershop, 451 Locust St, Columbia, PA 17512