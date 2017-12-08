A new animal shelter is coming to Columbia!

The Harold and Judy McKonly Family Foundation was established by the late Judy McKonly, who passed away in August of this year. Judy’s vision was to open the best cat shelter (with some dogs) in the country and hopefully this dream will be fulfilled in 2018.

Her son Mike McKonly and business partner, Keith Lutz, purchased the 8,000 square foot Vigilant Fire Hall on 10th St. in Columbia (known as the Viggie’s to Columbians) in 2016 with that repurpose use in mind. Zoning has been approved, architectural drawings have been rendered and the next thing we need is a “qualified, charismatic Executive Director with a heart for animals who can participate in this project from the beginning.”

Qualified applicants should have strong management experience (preferably in pet rescue), excellent organizational skills, past success with dealing with boards, with strong marketing, public relations, fundraising and grant writing skills. The executive director will be responsible for developing and maintaining sound financial practices seeing that the organization operates within budget guidelines. Most importantly, the executive director must be mission driven and self-directed, with a positive attitude and a passion and heart for helping animals.

Qualified applicants can send their resume and cover letters to

patty@kleen-ritecorp.com.

