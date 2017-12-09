Saturday – 12/9/17

There’s an article about another swimming pool closing in an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. In Mount Joy, the Lions Club announced at its facebook page, “The Mount Joy Lions Club, owner and operator of the Mount Joy Lions Club Pool, has decided to close the pool after 54 years of continuous service to the community. The primary factors leading to this decision are significant operating losses over the past five years, declining membership, and the need for extensive renovations to the aging pool.”

The article states that though the Lions have sought assistance from the borough, “ the organization has “reached out to municipal officials this week about the possibility of the borough taking over the facility.”

In the land of POTUS things can and do get worse each day, it seems. Among those assembled in Wonderland, another wingnut joined the degraded Environmental Protection Agency: “Incoming EPA Adviser Thinks Air Is Too Clean.” – Newsweek

Yesterday, “when the Labor Department reported that American employers added 228,000 jobs in November,” was it “fake news” or real news?

“Five reasons the US job market is not as rosy as it looks” – The Guardian

Flu season strikes early – WHYY

“Now more than ever, we need the voices, the opinions, the takes that are offered by all newspapers.” – The Boston Herald