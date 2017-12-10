17512 Columbia

Sunday – 12/10/17

Protect yourself from “Porch package thieves”A message from the Pennsylvania State Police  

“Borough Council Meeting – December 11, 2017

“How Effective Is Your School District? A New Measure Shows Where Students Learn the Most”The New York Times

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Mince pies (Credit: Alamy)“The strange and twisted history of mince pies”BBC

