Sunday – 12/10/17

Protect yourself from “Porch package thieves” – A message from the Pennsylvania State Police
“Borough Council Meeting – December 11, 2017 –
“How Effective Is Your School District? A New Measure Shows Where Students Learn the Most” – The New York Times
Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.
Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.
… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.