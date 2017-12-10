Sunday – 12/10/17

Protect yourself from “Porch package thieves” – A message from the Pennsylvania State Police

“Borough Council Meeting – 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm” | No Draft Agenda yet posted at the Borough Website. Incomplete listing of council committee minutes for November.

“How Effective Is Your School District? A New Measure Shows Where Students Learn the Most” – The New York Times

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

“The strange and twisted history of mince pies” – BBC