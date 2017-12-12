Tuesday – 12/12/17

At last night’s council meeting, the final scheduled one of 2017, Councillor Mary Wickenheiser was recognized by Council President, Kelly Murphy, (top, left and center) for her continued years of service to the borough. Wickenheiser’s term as a councillor. She is a past president of council and she’s served in numerous capacities. She is the Legislative Committee chairperson, a position she noted is one she’d not held before.

Other faces seen at last night’s meeting include (top right) citizen Frank Doutrich. Shown in the second row, left to right: Greg Sahd, borough manager; Alissa Harrison, a certified public accountant with Swisher, Sager & Co., LLP; Leo Lutz, mayor and Todd Burgard. Burgard is a recently elected councillor; he will be installed at the January 8 Council Reorganization meeting.

The Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs Website shows this: “According to Section 1001 of the Borough Code, borough councils are required to reorganize on the first Monday in January of each even-numbered year, unless it is a holiday. The next scheduled organization meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. What is required by law to take place before and at that meeting? Click here to learn more about the reorganization meeting.

Christmas Trees may be dropped off at The Columbia Borough Fire Company at the corner of 10th and Manor St. or The Columbia Borough Yard Waste Center on Blue Lane on 1/13/18 from 8 am – 12 pm. – Notice at the Borough Website



Click on the graphic to enlarge.