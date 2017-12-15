Friday – 12/15/17

Thank goodness the court system still remains in this nation! Pennsylvania and lots of others are lining up legal action against yesterdays insane FCC decision to end net neutrality.

And what about our Republican elected public servants? Where do they stand? Where do you think? – reddit

And our Democratic elected public servant? – reddit

Well not exactly the slowest in the world, but slower than many nations.

Here’s our speed test result | Test your own speed here.

“FCC Chairman Ajit Pai explains what the Commission’s adoption of his Restore Internet Freedom proposal means.”

BAD ACTOR’S VIDEO: “Ajit Pai put a lot of work into Thursday’s successful FCC vote to kill net neutrality. He has put decidedly less effort into convincing literally anyone that this naked money grab that will upend freedom of information online is a good idea. It’s unpopular with corporations, consumers, and even other FCC commissioners.” – GQ

DECEMBER 2017/JANUARY 2018 CALENDAR OF EVENTS

New Year’s at Noon – Sunday, December 31, 10 am – 1 pm. Dance Party with Father Time, face painting, games, crafts, balloon drop and more! Activities included with Museum admission.

SPECIAL EXHIBITS

Art of Time | Showcase of talented artists from around the world. On exhibit through January 2018. Included with Museum admission.

