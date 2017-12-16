Saturday – 12/16/17

Here’s what’s in that new tax bill – The National Review

Don’t know what this says, but among the flurry of letters-to-the-editor, both for and against the two-party system in this country, in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, all but one are written by women.

Separation of church & state? Sure! – Fox Business

Is there a cancer of degradation in the Army’s Special Forces? – NPR

“Community Health Centers Warn Of Impending Crisis” – WESA-FM

“The Pa. congressmen who pushed for net neutrality to be repealed (and the lobbying money they received)” – Penn Live