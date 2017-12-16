17512 Columbia

Quick – what do you see?

December 16, 2017

The three little pigs? – The three amigos? – The three stooges? – The three tenors? – The three musketeers? – Manny, Moe and Jack? – Larry, Daryl and Daryl? – Huey, Dewey and Louie?

President Donald Trump meets with House and Senate leadership - DC“U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan at the White House on June 6. (Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)”

“America Is Heading for an Unprecedented Constitutional Crisis | The Republican Party is ready to serve as an accomplice to obstruction of justice.” – an article by Max Boot at Foreign Policy

Yeah, we did too!the three 2

  1. You asked, “What do you see?,” to which I reply, “Three smug slugs.”

    Reply
    Rich Burrill 16 December 2017 at 10am

  2. At least I don’t have look at a Clinton among em.

    Reply
    Stinky 16 December 2017 at 12pm

