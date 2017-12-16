Quick – what do you see?

The three little pigs? – The three amigos? – The three stooges? – The three tenors? – The three musketeers? – Manny, Moe and Jack? – Larry, Daryl and Daryl? – Huey, Dewey and Louie?

“U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan at the White House on June 6. (Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)”

“America Is Heading for an Unprecedented Constitutional Crisis | The Republican Party is ready to serve as an accomplice to obstruction of justice.” – an article by Max Boot at Foreign Policy

Yeah, we did too!