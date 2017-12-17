Sunday – 12/17/17

What are they thinking? – The New Yorker‘s Daily Cartoon

“Life without power” – A stunning, poignant graphical expedition across Puerto Rico today – The Washington Post

“No power and no water means no school for many of the territory’s more than 1,000 schools — and total disruption to the lives of tens of thousands of children. They have lost their daily routine of classes, friends and meals. “Being powerless in Puerto Rico means that each day of the past three months is just like the day before, a way of life unimaginable in any state on the mainland. Hook up the generator, boil water and hold fast. It could take months until the power comes back on. Until then, millions are in limbo.”

OPINION: “The bill that inequality created” – The New York Times

Comparison: “Nazi Propaganda and Censorship” and “Trump Administration Reportedly Instructs CDC On Its Own Version Of 7 Dirty Words”

Two dogs, described as “very large brindle-colored pit bull dogs,” mauled their owner to death – The Washington Post





Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s top of page one story is about the success of Lititz as a destination: “In many cases, it wasn’t local officials, but rather volunteers and businesspeople who led the way. For example, when the downtown was struggling in the 1970s, it was businesspeople who banded together to help get things back on track.”

And … there are pages and pages about Lititz (including lots of advertisements).

And the Columbia Borough Council’s Community Development committee’s minutes for November are now posted: 11-9-17-community-developement-minutes

There are mentions of (1) a hotel in the Borough; (2) the 2017 National Main Street Conference; (3) the “Roll, Stroll…Shop & Dine” campaign and more. Click here to go to the Main Street America Website.

Also at the Website are the 2018 borough meeting dates.

“I believe that the media should be very clear, very transparent, and not fall prey – without offence, please – to the sickness of coprophilia, which is always wanting to communicate scandal, to communicate ugly things, even though they may be true. And since people have a tendency towards the sickness of coprophagia, it can do great harm. Thus, I would say that there are these four temptations. But they are builders of opinion and can construct, and do immense good, immense.” – Pope Francis in this “Interview with the Holy Father Francis for the Belgian Catholic Weekly, Tertio.