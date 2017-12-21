Thursday – 12/21/17

CRASH ON ROUTE 30 – Lancaster Online

Why does government rely on studies and consultants? Because government is not spending its own money – it is spending yours.

Andy’s Market declares “”Columbia Borough Police week.” – Columbia Borough Police Department CrimeWatch page

Retail theft at CVS – Columbia Borough Police Department CrimeWatch page

SATURDAY | HONOR our Veterans – Last Saturday we celebrated and REMEMBERED the veterans at Mount Bethel Cemetery. SATURDAY December 23rd we will place wreaths at their graves. Please join us again. 10am. – Mount Bethel Cemetery facebook page



One in Columbia | At least 9 people have died from drug overdose in last 7 days in Lancaster County – Lancaster Online

“Trump will personally save up to $15m under tax bill, analysis finds |Jared Kushner will save up to $12m, while five other members of Trump’s inner circle will also see benefits worth millions of dollars” – The Guardian

The weasel wants more: “Trump Pushed by Ryan to Follow Tax Win With U.S. Welfare Revamp” – Bloomberg News



Prophetic statement from the Kentucky rat | “If we can’t sell this to the American people then we should be in another line of work.” – The Atlantic

“Wells Fargo, AT&T Try to Show Unpopular Tax Cut Helps Workers” | “The companies that publicly celebrated the tax bill are all regulated by and do business with the federal government … ” – Bloomberg News



Coming to your Internet superhighway connection? “bumper-to-bumper slow lanes” – Lancaster Online.

“Sheetz offering free coffee on Christmas Day” – The Morning Call

Did you know downtown Lititz offers free parking, Thanksgiving through the New Year holiday? Another reason to love shopping in downtown Lititz!

FREE parking towns for the holidays across Lancaster County – Lancaster Online

According to a page one article in today’s LNP -Always Lancaster, Lancaster City was slapped with “a $135,000 fine and ‘comprehensive measures’ to end decades of sending stormwater mixed with sewage into the Conestoga River and Chesapeake Bay.”

Our “perfect cliff” vision is a collection of complete losers — elected “public servants” — including Snow, Boehner, Cantor, Graham, McConnell, Ryan, Reid, Schumer, Feinstein, Durbin, Pitts, Pelosi and the other corporate sponsored self-serving ilk queuing atop the cliff and jumping! Add to the list, another lifelong political hack, Alan K. Simpson. – Go jump, losers. [A Columbia news, views & reviews post from December 12, 2012]