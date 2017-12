Posted at the Borough Website: 12-13-17-safety-committee-meeting-minutes

Confused by the new tax code? You’re not alone; the tax experts are too – Politico

In Boston, “homeowners want to know whether they should pay next year’s property taxes now, before new rules that cap state and local tax deductions at $10,000 take effect in 2018.” – The Boston Herald

“Santa, The Truth Behind The Lie We Tell Children” – The Wisdom Daily